ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices increased for the third straight month in December, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.Producer prices posted a monthly increase of 0.6 percent after a 1.2 percent rise in November.The upward trend was mainly driven by a 1.9 percent rise in energy costs. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods grew only 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.Prices in the domestic market were up 0.8 percent, while those in the foreign market increased by 0.1 percent.On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.1 percent in December, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month. Moreover, this was the first increase since April 2023.During the year 2024, the total producer price index dropped 4.2 percent versus a 5.7 percent fall in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX