Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
31.01.25
14:48 Uhr
18,725 Euro
+0,360
+1,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,70518,72015:04
18,71018,72015:04
Dow Jones News
31.01.2025 14:16 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank increases net result to EUR2.7 bn in 2024 - Dividend expected to be EUR0.65 per share

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Commerzbank increases net result to EUR2.7 bn in 2024 - Dividend expected to be EUR0.65 per share 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank increases net result to EUR2.7 bn in 2024 - Dividend expected to be EUR0.65 per share 
31-Jan-2025 / 13:44 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Revenues up 6% to EUR11.1 bn driven by strong customer business: net commission income up 7% to EUR3.6 bn - 
  net interest income still at high level of EUR8.3 bn 
   -- Bank approves additional share buyback of up to EUR400 m 
   -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "We have exceeded our capital return promise to our shareholders." 
Commerzbank reached a net result of EUR2.68 bn in the past financial year. This is an increase of about 20% compared to 
the previous year's result (2023: EUR2.22 bn) and, at the same time, marks a record profit for the Bank. Revenues rose by 
6% to EUR11.11 bn (2023: EUR10.46 bn), thanks to strong customer business. It was driven by the stronger than forecast 
growth in net commission income by 7% to EUR3.64 bn (2023: EUR3.39 bn). Net interest income remained at a high level of 
EUR8.33 bn (2023: EUR8.37 bn). In the fourth quarter, the Bank also benefited from FX valuation effects of the US dollar on 
AT1 bonds. Despite the challenging economic environment, the credit portfolio proved robust: the risk result in the 
2024 financial year was minus EUR743 m (2023: minus EUR618 m). The cost-income ratio further improved to 59% (2023: 61%), 
remaining below the original target of 60%. The return on equity (RoTE) increased to 9.2% (2023: 7.7%), significantly 
exceeding the target of at least 8%. 
Based on the strong results, the Bank plans to propose a dividend of EUR0.65 per share (previous year: EUR0.35) to the 
Annual General Meeting. In addition, Commerzbank's Board of Managing Directors has approved the implementation of 
another share buyback with a volume of up to EUR400 m. The necessary approvals from the German Financial Agency and the 
European Central Bank have been obtained. The share buyback will start after the reporting for the 2024 financial year 
and is expected to be completed by the Annual General Meeting in mid-May 2025. This is the second tranche of the third 
share buyback programme, being part of the capital return for 2024 alongside the dividend payment. The first tranche 
with a volume of around EUR600 m was completed in January 2025. 
In total, the Bank provides a capital return around EUR1.73 bn to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year. This 
corresponds to a payout ratio of 71% of the net result after deduction of AT 1 coupons. For the years 2022 to 2024, the 
capital return amounts to EUR3.1 bn - more than originally announced. The CET 1 ratio after the capital return is 15.1%. 
"We have exceeded our capital return promise to our shareholders," said Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp. "By 
consistently managing costs and focussing on growth initiatives, we were able to significantly increase the net result 
for the past financial year. Thanks to increasing profitability and new growth initiatives, we will further enhance 
capital return in the coming years. Commerzbank is and remains an attractive investment." 
Further details on the 2024 financial year and the upgraded strategy will be presented by the Board of Managing 
Directors on 13 February 2025 in Frankfurt. 
The figures for the year 2024 presented in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. 
 
Press contact 
Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691 
Silvana Herold +49 69 9353-45680 
Investor's contact 
Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706 
Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client 
groups. In addition, it supports private and small-business customers in Germany with more than EUR400 billion assets 
under management. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer 
a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and 
is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the 
German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank 
supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected 
future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its 
customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its 
branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private 
and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 374156 
EQS News ID:  2079151 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079151&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 07:44 ET (12:44 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.