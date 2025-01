New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 31st

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 31st

January trading ends with stocks set to finish higher

DJIA is up 5.5% and the S&P 500 is up 3.2% in January

Apple shares rise after better than expected results

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610390/NYSE_Jan_31_2025_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5144800/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-for-january-31st-302365338.html