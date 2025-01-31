WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $30.7 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $24.7 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $205.2 million from $182.4 million last year.Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $30.7 Mln. vs. $24.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $205.2 Mln vs. $182.4 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX