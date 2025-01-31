Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.01.2025 15:07 Uhr
CW Bancorp Reports 2024 Full Year Earnings of $13.1 million, EPS of $4.30, ROA of 1.19% and ROTE of 16.69%

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $3,940,000 or $1.30 per diluted share as compared to $3,545,000 or $1.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, an EPS increase of 16%. The consolidated net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $13,148,000 or $4.30 per diluted share as compared to $17,611,000 or $5.39 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an EPS decrease of 20%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

  • EPS of $1.30 up 16%
  • Net income of $3.9 million up 11%
  • Quarter over quarter net income growth of 26%
  • Return on Assets of 1.31%
  • Return on Tangible Equity of 18.95%
  • Quarter over quarter loan growth of 5.46%
  • Quarter over quarter deposit growth of 31%
  • ACL to total loans ratio of 1.45%
  • Liquid funds to total deposits ratio of 35%
  • No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
  • Leverage ratio of 11.16% and total risk-based capital ratio of 17.92%
  • 60 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024:

  • EPS of $4.30
  • Net income of $13.1 million
  • Return on Assets of 1.19%
  • Return on Tangible Equity of 16.69%
  • Loan growth of $68.6 million or 9.5%
  • Deposit growth of $183.9 million or 16%
  • Assets growth of $188.6 million or 14.5%

Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO said, "Our strong financial performance in 2024 reflects the power of our unique, client-centric business model. With 9.5% loan growth, 16% deposit growth, and 14.5% total asset growth, we continue to demonstrate the value of customized financial solutions tailored to small and mid-sized businesses. We also had solid net income growth quarter over quarter of 26% and 11% year over year." He continued, "As we enter 2025, we remain cautiously optimistic despite ongoing economic headwinds, including persistent inflationary pressures. Our ability to adapt and innovate positions us well for the future. Most importantly, our success is made possible by our exceptional team of dedicated professionals who bring our mission to life every day. Their expertise, commitment, and passion for serving the business community are what truly set us apart."

Total assets increased $188.6 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 14.5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $68.6 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 9.5% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks increased $115.9 million or 30% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $4.1 million, an increase of 3% from the prior year.

Total deposits increased $183.9 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 16% from December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $65.7 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 12% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $118.2 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 19% from the prior year.

Interest income was $14,750,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $12,964,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 14%. Interest expense was $3,714,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $3,167,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 17%.

Interest income was $54,190,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $52,185,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 4%. Interest expense was $14,241,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $11,468,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 24%.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $11,036,000 as compared to $9,797,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 13%. The net interest margin decreased for the three months ended December 31, 2024. It decreased to 3.86% in 2024 from 3.88% in 2023, a decrease of 1%. Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $39,949,000 as compared to $40,717,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of 2%. The net interest margin decreased for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. It decreased to 3.81% in 2024 from 3.87% in 2023, a decrease of 2%.

Provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $25,000 compared to zero provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $25,000 compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1,326,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This provision reversal was primarily due to a $3 million recovery on a previously charged off loan, which resulted in an overfunding of the allowance for credit losses that allowed the Bank to reverse provision expense during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2,011,000 compared to $1,549,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 30%. Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $6,166,000 compared to $6,381,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 3%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $7,617,000 compared to $6,367,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 20%. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $27,798,000 compared to $24,087,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 15%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was 58.12% compared to 55.82% in 2023, which represents an increase of 4%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending December 31, 2024, it cost $0.5812 to make it, as compared to $0.5582 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was 59.97% compared to 50.14% in 2023, which represents an increase of 20%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of December 31, 2024, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.16%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.67%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.67% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.92%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

FOURTH QUARTER REPORT - December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)














CW BANCORP






%

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




Increase

(dollars in thousands)


Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


(Decrease)








ASSETS







Cash and due from banks


$ 503,368


$ 387,464


30 %

Securities available for sale


136,912


110,812


24 %

Securities held-to-maturity


28,581


50,610


-44 %








Loans


793,075


724,444


9 %

Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)


(11,489)


(11,533)


0 %

Loans, net


781,586


712,911


10 %








Bank premises and equipment, net


3,543


4,405


-20 %

Other assets


36,362


35,567


2 %

Total assets


$ 1,490,352


$ 1,301,769


14 %








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 613,877


$ 548,149


12 %

Interest bearing deposits


728,544


610,340


19 %

Total deposits


1,342,421


1,158,489


16 %








Subordinated debenture


50,000


50,000


0 %

Other liabilities


13,345


14,419


-7 %



1,405,766


1,222,908


15 %

Stockholders' equity


84,586


78,861


7 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,490,352


$ 1,301,769


14 %








Shares outstanding at end of period


2,990,223


3,096,360



Book value per share


$ 31.69


$ 28.41



Total loans to total deposits


59.08 %


62.53 %



ACL to total loans


1.45 %


1.59 %



Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)


$ 6,381


$ 4,144










COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:







Tier 1 leverage ratio


11.16 %


12.09 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


16.67 %


18.56 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


16.67 %


18.56 %



Total risk-based capital ratio


17.92 %


19.82 %



CW BANCORP













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Increase


For the Twelve Months Ended


Increase

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)


Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


(Decrease)


Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


(Decrease)














INTEREST INCOME













Loans


$ 10,856


$ 10,146


7 %


$ 40,690


$ 40,017


2 %

Investments


1,315


1,109


19 %


4,799


4,309


11 %

Fed funds sold and other


2,579


1,709


51 %


8,701


7,859


11 %

Total interest income


14,750


12,964


14 %


54,190


52,185


4 %














INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits


3,245


2,698


20 %


12,366


9,584


29 %

Subordinated debenture


469


469


0 %


1,875


1,875


0 %

Other borrowings


-


-


-100 %


-


9


-100 %

Total interest expense


3,714


3,167


17 %


14,241


11,468


24 %














NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION


11,036


9,797


13 %


39,949


40,717


-2 %














PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


25


-


-


25


(1,326)


-102 %

Non-interest income:


























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION


11,011


9,797


12 %


39,924


42,043


-5 %














NON-INTEREST INCOME













Service Charges and Fees on Deposits


1,698


1,197


42 %


4,932


5,088


-3 %

Loss on Sale of AFS Securities


-


-


-


-


(166)


-100 %

Other Fees


313


352


-11 %


1,234


1,459


-15 %














NON-INTEREST EXPENSE


7,617


6,367


20 %


27,798


24,087


15 %














EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


5,405


4,979


9 %


18,292


24,337


-25 %














INCOME TAXES


1,465


1,434


2 %


5,144


6,726


-24 %



























NET INCOME


$ 3,940


$ 3,545


11 %


$ 13,148


$ 17,611


-25 %














Basic earnings per share


$1.32


$1.13


17 %


$4.34


$5.46


-21 %

Diluted earnings per share


$1.30


$1.12


16 %


$4.30


$5.39


-20 %

Return on Assets


1.31 %


1.33 %


-2 %


1.19 %


1.58 %


-25 %

Return on Equity


18.27 %


18.91 %


-3 %


16.06 %


23.85 %


-33 %

Return on Tangible Equity


18.95 %


19.72 %


-4 %


16.69 %


24.88 %


-33 %

Efficiency Ratio


58.12 %


55.82 %


4 %


59.97 %


50.14 %


20 %

CW BANCORP












CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS






















Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS

$ 203,392


$ 2,439


4.77 %


$ 114,418


$ 1,571


5.45 %

Investment Securities (1)

167,544


1,373


3.26 %


155,688


1,168


2.98 %

Loans

766,581


10,856


5.63 %


729,798


10,146


5.52 %

FHLB & Other Stocks

7,100


140


7.84 %


7,100


138


7.71 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,144,617


14,808


5.15 %


1,007,004


13,023


5.13 %













Noninterest-earning assets

54,295






53,211





Total assets

$ 1,198,912






$ 1,060,215





























INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES












Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 452,811


$ 3,245


2.85 %


$ 377,481


$ 2,698


2.84 %

Other Borrowings

-


-


-


-


-


-

Subordinated Debenture

50,000


469


3.75 %


50,000


469


3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities

502,811


3,714


2.94 %


427,481


3,167


2.94 %













Noninterest-earning liabilities












Demand Deposits

595,705






543,772





Other Liabilities

14,620






14,576





Shareholders' Equity

85,776






74,386





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 1,198,912






$ 1,060,215

















Net Interest Spread



$ 11,094


2.21 %




$ 9,856


2.19 %

Net Interest Margin





3.86 %






3.88 %













Total Deposits

$ 1,048,516


$ 3,245


1.23 %


$ 921,253


$ 2,698


1.16 %

Total Funding Costs

$ 1,098,516


$ 3,714


1.35 %


$ 971,253


$ 3,167


1.29 %













(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate





CW BANCORP












CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS






















Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS

$ 155,785


$ 8,136


5.22 %


$ 141,213


$ 7,366


5.22 %

Investment Securities (1)

160,619


5,037


3.14 %


159,280


4,582


2.88 %

Loans

732,500


40,690


5.55 %


751,757


40,017


5.32 %

FHLB & Other Stocks

7,100


565


7.96 %


6,924


493


7.12 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,056,004


54,428


5.15 %


1,059,174


52,458


4.95 %













Noninterest-earning assets

52,899






56,858





Total assets

$ 1,108,903






$ 1,116,032





























INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES












Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 398,704


$ 12,366


3.10 %


$ 399,390


$ 9,584


2.40 %

Other Borrowings

-


-


-


181


9


4.97 %

Subordinated Debenture

50,000


1,875


3.75 %


50,000


1,875


3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities

448,704


14,241


3.17 %


449,571


11,468


2.55 %













Noninterest-earning liabilities












Demand Deposits

564,223






578,427





Other Liabilities

14,130






14,191





Shareholders' Equity

81,846






73,843





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 1,108,903






$ 1,116,032

















Net Interest Spread



$ 40,187


1.98 %




$ 40,990


2.40 %

Net Interest Margin





3.81 %






3.87 %













Total Deposits

$ 962,927


$ 12,366


1.28 %


$ 977,817


$ 9,584


0.98 %

Total Funding Costs

$ 1,012,927


$ 14,241


1.41 %


$ 1,027,998


$ 11,468


1.12 %













(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate





