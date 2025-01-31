Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.01.2025 16:01 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

ATMORE, Ala., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB)- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. announces its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024. United reported unaudited consolidated net income of $26.9 million or earnings per share of $7.65 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to net income of $31.5 million or earnings per share of $8.69 for the same period last year. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, unaudited consolidated net income was $ 6.9 million or earnings per share of $2.00 as compared to net income of $10.4 million or earnings per share of $2.95 for the same period last year.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Dissolution of UBAB's Employee Stock Ownership Plan and repurchase of 197,717 shares held by the plan
  • $52.0 million bond portfolio restructuring
  • $10.3 million in CDFI award income

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bancorporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.