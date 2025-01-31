PB Financial Corporation Reports Earnings For Both The Fourth Quarter And The Year 2024

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, announced today that the Company reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of $3,937,492 compared to $3,365,752 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 16.99%. For 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $15,814,872 compared to $13,916,496 for 2023, an increase of 13.64%.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported total assets of $1.317 billion compared to $982.4 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of 34.08%. Total deposits were $1.115 billion and gross loans were $1.129 billion at the end of 2024, compared to total deposits of $803.5 million and gross loans of $827.8 million at the end of 2023, increases of 38.78% and 36.43% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am pleased to report our quarterly and full year earnings. We were able to show double digit increases in our quarterly and annual net income available to shareholders. We successfully completed our merger with Coastal Bank & Trust and had a smooth integration for our customers. We incurred total one-time merger-related expenses of approximately $937,420. The Company continued to experience strong growth throughout the organization with over 30% growth in loans, deposits and total assets. The hard work and dedication of our employees to serve our customers continues to drive our success. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For 2024, the Company had basic earnings of $5.74 per share compared to basic earnings of $5.98 per share in 2023, a decrease of 4.01%. The December 31, 2024, book value per common share was $39.63, and the tangible book value per common share was $34.72. In 2024, the Company paid cash dividends of $2.15 per share for each share of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 15.59% from the cash dividends paid in 2023. The Company has paid 52 consecutive quarterly cash dividends since it began paying cash dividends in the first quarter of 2012. The quarterly cash dividend has increased each quarter.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 as presented is unaudited.

Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, In Thousands 2024 2023 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 11,445 $ 9,393 Interest-earning deposits with banks 13,385 15,585 Investment securities 114,048 98,045 Loans, gross 1,129,337 827,803 Allowance for credit losses (10,205 ) (6,743 ) Intangible assets 9,285 4,064 Other assets 49,915 34,240 Total assets $ 1,317,210 $ 982,387 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,115,145 $ 803,536 Borrowed funds 58,496 83,697 Other liabilities 10,282 7,629 Shareholders' Equity 133,287 87,525 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,317,210 $ 982,387 Book value per share $ 39.63 $ 35.08 Tangible book value per share $ 34.72 $ 33.45

Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the twelve months ended In Thousands December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 21,158 $ 14,608 $ 77,820 $ 53,067 Interest expense 9,559 7,087 35,816 22,676 Net interest income 11,599 7,521 42,004 30,391 Provision for credit losses 1,600 242 1,955 955 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,999 7,279 40,049 29,436 Non interest income 442 278 1,723 1,173 Non interest expense 4,998 3,339 19,699 12,722 Income before income taxes 5,443 4,218 22,073 17,887 Income tax expense 1,192 852 5,156 3,971 Net income 4,251 3,366 16,917 13,916 Preferred stock dividends 314 - 1,102 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 3,937 $ 3,366 $ 15,815 $ 13,916 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.37 $ 1.38 $ 5.74 $ 5.98 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.32 $ 1.32 $ 5.52 $ 5.77

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

