Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jan-2025 / 16:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 31 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 31 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 131,999 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 125.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.7838p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,149,017 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,149,017) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.7838p 131,999

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 526 125.50 08:09:24 00320550527TRLO1 XLON 1100 125.50 08:09:24 00320550526TRLO1 XLON 801 125.50 08:10:09 00320550730TRLO1 XLON 139 126.00 09:26:50 00320576094TRLO1 XLON 703 126.00 09:26:50 00320576096TRLO1 XLON 803 126.50 10:11:35 00320592882TRLO1 XLON 803 126.50 10:11:35 00320592883TRLO1 XLON 4387 126.50 10:11:35 00320592873TRLO1 XLON 351 126.50 10:11:35 00320592874TRLO1 XLON 1262 126.50 10:11:35 00320592875TRLO1 XLON 5891 126.50 10:11:35 00320592876TRLO1 XLON 6000 126.50 10:11:35 00320592877TRLO1 XLON 1956 126.50 10:11:35 00320592878TRLO1 XLON 1484 126.50 10:11:35 00320592879TRLO1 XLON 2416 126.50 10:11:35 00320592880TRLO1 XLON 2100 126.50 10:11:35 00320592881TRLO1 XLON 785 126.50 10:15:33 00320592949TRLO1 XLON 562 127.00 10:44:55 00320593926TRLO1 XLON 562 127.00 10:44:55 00320593927TRLO1 XLON 565 127.00 10:44:55 00320593928TRLO1 XLON 2409 127.00 10:45:01 00320593932TRLO1 XLON 1163 127.00 10:45:55 00320593942TRLO1 XLON 1606 127.00 11:29:45 00320595030TRLO1 XLON 4295 126.50 11:34:57 00320595168TRLO1 XLON 2342 126.50 11:34:57 00320595165TRLO1 XLON 781 126.50 11:34:57 00320595166TRLO1 XLON 780 126.50 11:34:57 00320595167TRLO1 XLON 1705 126.50 11:34:57 00320595169TRLO1 XLON 6000 126.50 11:34:57 00320595170TRLO1 XLON 42 126.50 11:34:57 00320595171TRLO1 XLON 998 126.50 11:36:57 00320595223TRLO1 XLON 466 126.50 11:37:51 00320595264TRLO1 XLON 1770 126.50 11:41:57 00320595396TRLO1 XLON 1044 126.50 11:45:48 00320595524TRLO1 XLON 695 126.50 11:54:31 00320595683TRLO1 XLON 1000 126.50 11:56:59 00320595765TRLO1 XLON 1613 126.50 12:21:11 00320596282TRLO1 XLON 27 126.50 12:21:11 00320596281TRLO1 XLON 578 127.00 12:28:59 00320596427TRLO1 XLON 1099 127.00 12:28:59 00320596428TRLO1 XLON 190 127.00 12:28:59 00320596429TRLO1 XLON 1118 127.00 12:28:59 00320596430TRLO1 XLON 562 127.00 12:28:59 00320596431TRLO1 XLON 9 127.00 12:28:59 00320596432TRLO1 XLON 190 127.00 12:29:23 00320596449TRLO1 XLON 574 127.00 12:29:23 00320596450TRLO1 XLON 643 127.00 12:34:17 00320596555TRLO1 XLON 1005 127.00 12:47:05 00320596890TRLO1 XLON 372 127.00 12:47:05 00320596891TRLO1 XLON 1662 127.00 12:47:05 00320596892TRLO1 XLON 1110 127.00 13:24:30 00320597532TRLO1 XLON 583 127.00 13:24:30 00320597533TRLO1 XLON 920 127.00 13:24:30 00320597534TRLO1 XLON 1520 127.00 13:24:30 00320597541TRLO1 XLON 981 127.00 13:24:30 00320597535TRLO1 XLON 2608 127.00 13:24:30 00320597536TRLO1 XLON 1100 127.00 13:24:30 00320597537TRLO1 XLON 363 127.00 13:24:30 00320597538TRLO1 XLON 1100 127.00 13:24:30 00320597539TRLO1 XLON 513 127.00 13:24:30 00320597540TRLO1 XLON 148 127.00 13:24:30 00320597542TRLO1 XLON 1100 127.00 13:24:30 00320597543TRLO1 XLON 1100 127.00 13:24:30 00320597544TRLO1 XLON 1100 127.00 13:24:30 00320597545TRLO1 XLON 515 127.50 13:31:37 00320597761TRLO1 XLON 1014 127.50 13:31:37 00320597762TRLO1 XLON 671 128.00 14:30:54 00320599646TRLO1 XLON 793 128.00 14:31:24 00320599707TRLO1 XLON 786 128.00 14:33:00 00320599852TRLO1 XLON 439 127.50 14:34:31 00320599930TRLO1 XLON

347 127.50 14:46:51 00320600387TRLO1 XLON 785 127.50 14:46:51 00320600388TRLO1 XLON 439 127.50 14:46:51 00320600389TRLO1 XLON 347 127.50 14:46:51 00320600390TRLO1 XLON 716 127.50 14:47:10 00320600398TRLO1 XLON 37 127.50 14:48:01 00320600436TRLO1 XLON 232 127.50 14:48:01 00320600437TRLO1 XLON 484 127.50 14:48:01 00320600438TRLO1 XLON 752 127.50 14:48:01 00320600439TRLO1 XLON 491 127.50 15:03:31 00320601141TRLO1 XLON 316 127.50 15:05:11 00320601278TRLO1 XLON 491 127.50 15:19:31 00320601943TRLO1 XLON 316 127.50 15:19:31 00320601944TRLO1 XLON 806 127.50 15:19:31 00320601945TRLO1 XLON 801 127.00 15:33:17 00320602566TRLO1 XLON 800 127.00 15:33:17 00320602567TRLO1 XLON 3365 127.00 15:33:17 00320602563TRLO1 XLON 3331 127.00 15:33:17 00320602564TRLO1 XLON 5329 127.00 15:33:17 00320602565TRLO1 XLON 764 127.00 15:33:17 00320602569TRLO1 XLON 1336 127.00 15:33:17 00320602572TRLO1 XLON 5160 127.00 15:33:17 00320602573TRLO1 XLON 454 127.00 15:33:17 00320602574TRLO1 XLON 5159 127.00 15:33:17 00320602575TRLO1 XLON 776 127.00 15:33:28 00320602589TRLO1 XLON 1052 127.00 15:33:28 00320602587TRLO1 XLON 2088 127.00 15:33:28 00320602588TRLO1 XLON 21 126.50 15:34:27 00320602633TRLO1 XLON 50 126.50 15:45:21 00320603178TRLO1 XLON 584 126.50 16:01:46 00320603824TRLO1 XLON 2206 126.50 16:01:46 00320603825TRLO1 XLON 1061 126.50 16:01:46 00320603826TRLO1 XLON 340 126.00 16:11:51 00320604663TRLO1 XLON 448 126.00 16:13:26 00320604759TRLO1 XLON 788 126.00 16:13:26 00320604760TRLO1 XLON 116 126.00 16:13:31 00320604763TRLO1 XLON 224 126.00 16:13:41 00320604766TRLO1 XLON 350 126.00 16:13:41 00320604767TRLO1 XLON 214 126.00 16:16:23 00320604944TRLO1 XLON 225 126.00 16:16:23 00320604945TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

