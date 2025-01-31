Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
The Company announces that, on 31 January 2025 it repurchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at 320.60p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,844,686.
The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,844,686 ordinary shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,141,900.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
31 January 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire