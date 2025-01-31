Mycotopia Therapies, Inc.: Mycotopia Therapies Inc. Announces Name Change to AIBiotics, Inc. and Symbol Change to AIBT

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies Inc. dba AIBotics ("AIBotics" or the "Company") (OTC: TPIA) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ehave (OTC: EHVVF), a developer and manager of companies and technologies that can be enhanced through artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, today announced that FINRA has approved its request for a corporate name and stock symbol change under FINRA Rule 6490.

New Name : Aibotics Inc.

: Aibotics Inc. New Symbol: AIBT

AIBT Current CUSIP will remain the same: 62846W107

62846W107 Daily list announcement date: 01/31/2025

01/31/2025 Market effective date: 02/03/2025



AIBiotics develops and manages companies and technologies that integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to enhance innovation and efficiency across multiple industries. The Company focuses on identifying, developing, and scaling businesses that benefit from automation, machine learning, and advanced robotics, driving transformative solutions in healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and beyond. By leveraging AI-driven insights and automation, AIBiotics aims to accelerate growth, improve operational performance, and create next-generation technologies that redefine industry standards.

AIBiotics announced on January 29, 2025, that the Company signed a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the capital stock of DigiTrax Entertainment Inc. (DigiTrax), an AI-driven leader in innovative music technology solutions. The transaction, valued at $40 million, includes seven U.S. patents in music AI, a $9 million music catalog, and licensing agreements with leading publishers.

About AIBiotics

AIBotics leverages AI and robotics to develop innovative solutions that address real-world challenges. Its flagship products include the Phill Robot, an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality care with IoT integration, and Milkyway, a smart refrigerator that simplifies breast milk storage with automated organization and app connectivity.

For more information on AIBiotics, visit our website at https://www.aibotics.ai and our Indiegogo page at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/phill-robot-world-s-1st-ai-powered-massage-robot#/.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, opinions and estimates of management and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Email: dk@atlcp.com