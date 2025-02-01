Despite an explosion at its Spanish subsidiary Expal Munitions' ammunition plant in Javalí Viejo that injured six employees, Rheinmetall's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience on Friday, climbing 1.1% to reach €755.00. The incident appears to have minimal impact on investor confidence, as the company assured that production capacity remains unaffected. The facility, which specializes in powder manufacturing for military and civilian applications, represents just one part of Rheinmetall's extensive production network spanning Spain and the United States.

Strong Financial Performance Drives Growth

The defense contractor continues to exhibit robust financial health, with quarterly revenue surging 39.53% to €2.45 billion and earnings per share increasing from €2.35 to €3.11. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting earnings per share of €21.38 for the current fiscal year. Additionally, shareholders can anticipate an increased dividend of €7.54 per share, up significantly from the previous year's €5.70, reflecting the company's strong market position and growth trajectory.

