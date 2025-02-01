BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) said that it delivered 30,350 Smart electric vehicles in January 2025, which is a 268% increase year-over-year. This marks the third consecutive month that their monthly deliveries have exceeded 30,000 units.XPENG MONA M03 has delivered over 15,000 units per month for two consecutive months. Meanwhile, XPENG P7+ reached 20,000 cumulative deliveries within just two months of launch, the company said.XNGP's monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 87% in January 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX