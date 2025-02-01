BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) said that it delivered 30,350 Smart electric vehicles in January 2025, which is a 268% increase year-over-year. This marks the third consecutive month that their monthly deliveries have exceeded 30,000 units.
XPENG MONA M03 has delivered over 15,000 units per month for two consecutive months. Meanwhile, XPENG P7+ reached 20,000 cumulative deliveries within just two months of launch, the company said.
XNGP's monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 87% in January 2025.
