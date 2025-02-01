BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said that the U.S. Navy awarded the company a $383 million cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the existing the company contract for development of the next generation of the Trident II Strategic Weapons System (SWS) D5 missile to continue the nation's sea-based strategic deterrence.Under the contract modification, Lockheed Martin will design the upgraded missile, called the Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2). The integrated, modernized missile will be carried aboard COLUMBIA-class ballistic missile submarines to ensure the strategic weapon system remains credible through 2084.The company noted that it will build production facility in Florida and add approximately 300 jobs to support strategic missile modernization.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX