SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported that its total sales for the month of January 2025 were 54,503 units, a 15% increase from January 2024. This was the best January in Hyundai history. All-time total sales records in January were set for Santa Fe HEV with a 160% increase, Tucson HEV with an 89% increase, IONIQ 5 with a 54% increase, and IONIQ 6 with a 15% increase.Total sales of hybrid electric vehicles jumped 74%, while total EV sales grew by 15%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX