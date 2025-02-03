TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 48.7That's down from 49.6 in December, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.Output fell for the fifth consecutive month at the start of the year, with the respective seasonally adjusted index indicative of a moderate decline in production levels. Moreover, the contraction was the steepest for ten months as firms often indicated that a lack of new orders had led to output cuts.The level of new orders placed with Japanese manufacturers also fell in January, and at a moderate pace that was the most pronounced for six months. Where sales fell, firms mentioned sustained weakness in client confidence, particularly in the semiconductor and automotive segments.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX