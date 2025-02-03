BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 50.1That's down from 50.5 in December, although it remains just barely above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.The pace of expansion accelerated from December, in line with the trend for new orders. According to panelists, higher new business, driven by better underlying demand and increased promotional efforts, supported the rise in output. Some manufacturers also noted that client desires to stockpile underpinned the growth in new work inflows.The rise in new orders stemmed mainly from improvements in domestic demand, however, as export orders fell fractionally in January. On the back of better demand and hopes for further growth amid expectations of increased business development efforts and supportive government policies, sentiment improved among Chinese manufacturers at the start of the year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX