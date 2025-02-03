WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beaumont, Texas -based D.J.'s Boudain, LLC is recalling around 17,720 pounds of boudain sausage link products citing possible contamination with foreign materials, specifically pieces of a pen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.The recall involves DJ's Original Boudain in Vacuum-Packaged for Retail, Bulk-Packed (fresh), and Bulk-Packed (frozen); as well as DJ's Jalapeno Boudain in Vacuum-Packaged for Retail and Bulk-Packed (frozen), with various sell by dates.The impacted fresh and frozen boudain sausage link items were produced on January 23, 2025, and shipped to distributor, restaurant, and retail locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The products bear establishment number 'EST. 13246' inside the USDA mark of inspection.The recall was initiated after the establishment found out the issue following a consumer complaint involving the discovery of a piece of a pen while eating the Original Boudain sausage links product.There has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of the recalled product. The agency has not received any additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these impacted products. Those concerned about an injury are asked to contact a healthcare provider.Over concern that some product may be in consumers', retailers', and restaurants' refrigerators or freezers, the FSIS urged them to throw away or return the impacted products to the place of purchase.In similar recalls, Ewen, Michigan-based UP Products, LLC, doing business as Meyer Wholesale, in mid January called back around 400 pounds of sausage products citing misbranding and undeclared soy, a known allergen.Further, in early January, the FSIS had issued a public health alert for Stockyards Packing Co. LLC's Turner Farm branded frozen, raw ground beef products due to potential contamination with hard plastic and metal pieces.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX