MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the index to rise to 53.5 in January from 53.3 in the previous month.At 3.45 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Italy. The index is seen at 46.8 in January, up from 46.2 in the previous month.At 3.50 am ET, France's final factory PMI data is due. The index is set to advance to 45.3 in January, as initially estimated, from 41.9 in the previous month.At 3.55 am ET, final PMI survey results are due from Germany. Economists expect the index to climb to 44.1 in January from 42.5 a month ago.At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area manufacturing PMI survey data. The activity index is expected to rise to 46.1, in line with the flash estimate, from 45.1 in the prior month.At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue UK final factory PMI data. The index is expected to climb to 48.2 in January from 47.0 in the previous month.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area inflation data for January. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 2.4 percent.In the meantime, preliminary inflation figures are due from Italy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX