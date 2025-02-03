Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market for not publishing annual audited accounts with effect from start of trading today 3 February 2025:
Hydrogen Future Industries PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: HFI
ISIN: GB00BMCG7201
