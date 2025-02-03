Average electricity prices fell across most major European markets during the fourth week of January, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis, but prices remained above €100 ($103. 72)/MWh in all analyzed markets bar the Nordic market. Average electricity prices fell across most major European markets last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, weekly averages fell in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese markets but increased in the British, Italian and Nordic markets. The general downturn was down ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...