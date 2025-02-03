BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 January 2025 its issued share capital consisted of 191,018,036 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 1,993,806).

Shareholders should use 191,018,036 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

Date: 03 February 2025