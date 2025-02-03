Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 31 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 34,462 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 315.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 310.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 314.0820p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,896,884 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,149,566.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,462

Volume weighted average price (pence): 314.0820

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 100 310.50 08:59:39 00073396063TRLO0 XLON 954 312.50 09:08:15 00073397193TRLO0 XLON 923 312.50 09:09:15 00073397223TRLO0 XLON 855 313.00 09:39:47 00073399183TRLO0 XLON 250 312.50 09:41:23 00073399303TRLO0 XLON 699 312.50 09:41:23 00073399304TRLO0 XLON 46 313.00 11:45:48 00073405400TRLO0 XLON 969 313.00 11:45:48 00073405401TRLO0 XLON 938 313.00 11:45:48 00073405402TRLO0 XLON 946 313.00 11:45:48 00073405403TRLO0 XLON 900 313.00 11:45:48 00073405404TRLO0 XLON 1009 313.00 11:45:48 00073405405TRLO0 XLON 989 313.00 11:45:48 00073405406TRLO0 XLON 976 313.00 11:45:48 00073405407TRLO0 XLON 982 315.00 13:15:37 00073408186TRLO0 XLON 946 315.00 13:15:37 00073408187TRLO0 XLON 976 314.50 13:36:29 00073408890TRLO0 XLON 878 314.00 13:47:20 00073409558TRLO0 XLON 100 315.00 13:51:22 00073409735TRLO0 XLON 15000 314.50 13:51:29 00073409736TRLO0 XLON 26 315.00 13:51:39 00073409750TRLO0 XLON 30 315.00 13:51:44 00073409759TRLO0 XLON 360 315.00 13:51:44 00073409760TRLO0 XLON 292 315.00 13:51:44 00073409761TRLO0 XLON 500 315.00 13:53:48 00073409933TRLO0 XLON 362 315.00 13:53:48 00073409934TRLO0 XLON 500 315.00 13:53:48 00073409935TRLO0 XLON 500 315.00 13:53:49 00073409937TRLO0 XLON 500 315.00 13:53:49 00073409938TRLO0 XLON 500 315.00 13:53:49 00073409939TRLO0 XLON 95 315.00 14:06:35 00073410531TRLO0 XLON 1068 315.00 14:06:35 00073410537TRLO0 XLON 293 315.00 14:09:24 00073410717TRLO0 XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

