Montag, 03.02.2025
Mit dieser Aktie an der Spitze der digitalen Finanzwelt! Maximieren Sie noch heute Ihre Rendite!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
31.01.25
15:29 Uhr
3,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
03.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
104 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 31 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            34,462 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            315.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            310.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            314.0820p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,896,884 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,149,566.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,462

Volume weighted average price (pence): 314.0820

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
100                310.50      08:59:39          00073396063TRLO0      XLON 
954                312.50      09:08:15          00073397193TRLO0      XLON 
923                312.50      09:09:15          00073397223TRLO0      XLON 
855                313.00      09:39:47          00073399183TRLO0      XLON 
250                312.50      09:41:23          00073399303TRLO0      XLON 
699                312.50      09:41:23          00073399304TRLO0      XLON 
46                313.00      11:45:48          00073405400TRLO0      XLON 
969                313.00      11:45:48          00073405401TRLO0      XLON 
938                313.00      11:45:48          00073405402TRLO0      XLON 
946                313.00      11:45:48          00073405403TRLO0      XLON 
900                313.00      11:45:48          00073405404TRLO0      XLON 
1009               313.00      11:45:48          00073405405TRLO0      XLON 
989                313.00      11:45:48          00073405406TRLO0      XLON 
976                313.00      11:45:48          00073405407TRLO0      XLON 
982                315.00      13:15:37          00073408186TRLO0      XLON 
946                315.00      13:15:37          00073408187TRLO0      XLON 
976                314.50      13:36:29          00073408890TRLO0      XLON 
878                314.00      13:47:20          00073409558TRLO0      XLON 
100                315.00      13:51:22          00073409735TRLO0      XLON 
15000               314.50      13:51:29          00073409736TRLO0      XLON 
26                315.00      13:51:39          00073409750TRLO0      XLON 
30                315.00      13:51:44          00073409759TRLO0      XLON 
360                315.00      13:51:44          00073409760TRLO0      XLON 
292                315.00      13:51:44          00073409761TRLO0      XLON 
500                315.00      13:53:48          00073409933TRLO0      XLON 
362                315.00      13:53:48          00073409934TRLO0      XLON 
500                315.00      13:53:48          00073409935TRLO0      XLON 
500                315.00      13:53:49          00073409937TRLO0      XLON 
500                315.00      13:53:49          00073409938TRLO0      XLON 
500                315.00      13:53:49          00073409939TRLO0      XLON 
95                315.00      14:06:35          00073410531TRLO0      XLON 
1068               315.00      14:06:35          00073410537TRLO0      XLON 
293                315.00      14:09:24          00073410717TRLO0      XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  374166 
EQS News ID:  2079237 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
