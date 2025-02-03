Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
31.01.25
15:29 Uhr
3,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6403,96008:58
Dow Jones News
03.02.2025 08:34 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Total Voting Rights 
03-Feb-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) 
Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations 
"),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the 
number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 31 January 2025 were as 
follows: 
 
Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 
                             189,046,450 
 
Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 
                             2,896,884 
 
Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 186,149,566 The above figure of 186,149,566 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

For further information, please contact: 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  374167 
EQS News ID:  2079239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2079239&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
