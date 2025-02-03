IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), an energy technology company, said on Monday that it has received a contract from ExxonMobil Guyana Limited to provide specialty chemicals and related services for its Uaru and Whiptail offshore greenfield developments in Guyana's prolific Stabroek Block.The multi-year contract includes all topsides, subsea, water injection, and utility chemicals for the Errea Wittu and Jaguar floating production storage and offloading, or FPSO, vessels, which are currently under development and are expected to begin production in 2026 and 2027, respectively.Uaru and Whiptail mark ExxonMobil Guyana's fifth and sixth projects in the country. The two developments will include up to 20 drill centers and 92 production and injection wells.Each FPSO will have a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, bringing the country's total daily production capacity to around 1.3 million barrels.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX