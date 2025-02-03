KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corporation (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics manufacturer, Monday reported profit before tax of 50.459 billion yen for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2024 , 59.8 percent lower than 125.638 billion yen in the same period a year ago.According to Kyocera, the significant decrase in profit was attributable to lower utilization ratio of a new plant and to an increase in labor and other costs in KAVX Group.Operating profit declined 84.6 percent to 12.275 billion yen from 79.844 billion yen last year.Net profit was 18.331 billion yen or 13.01 yen per share, down from 90.366 billion yen or 63.94 yen per share a year ago.Sales revenue was 1,492.055 billion yen, relatively flat with 1,492.672 billion yen in the previous year.For fiscal 2025, the company sees sales revenue to decline 0.2 percent year-on-year to 2,000 billion yen. Net profit is expected to decline 80.2 percnt to 20 billion yen, with an estimated EPS of 14.20 yen per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX