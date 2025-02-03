Anzeige
Montag, 03.02.2025
Die Robotik-Revolution, von der Forscher sagen, sie wird den gesamten US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellen
PR Newswire
03.02.2025 09:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

For immediate release

3 February 2025

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 31 January 2025, it had portfolio investments in A Non-Voting Ordinary Shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited and Ordinary Shares of Tetragon Financial Group Ltd, companies which do not themselves have a stated investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8732


