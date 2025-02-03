Scientists in China built a four-terminal perovskite-CIGS tandem solar cell based on a top semi-transparent perovskite device with an efficiency of 21. 26% and a high bifaciality factor of 92. 2%. They used a solvent-annealing strategy to produce a perovskite film with full coverage, larger grains, superior crystallinity and free of detectable lead iodide impurity. A group of researchers from Northwest Normal University in China has fabricated a four-terminal (4T) tandem solar cell based on a top semi-transparent perovskite device and a bottom cell relying on copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS). ...

