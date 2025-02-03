DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRW LN) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.0062 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2252676 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 374294 EQS News ID: 2079613 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 03, 2025 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)