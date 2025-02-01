Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking January 2025 Sales

Total sales increased 15%; best January ever

Electrified sales up 41%; HEV sales jump 74%; EV sales Increased 15%

Best January ever model results for IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Tucson HEV, and Santa Fe HEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total January sales of 54,503 units, a 15% increase compared with January 2024. This was the best January in Hyundai history. All time total sales records in January were set for Santa Fe HEV (+160%), Tucson HEV (+89%), IONIQ 5 (+54%) and IONIQ 6 (+15%). Total sales of hybrid electric vehicles jumped 74%, while total EV sales grew by 15%.

"Hyundai is kicking off the year with record-breaking sales, achieving our best January ever across multiple models and fuel types," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "From the strong retail and total sales performance of the Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 to record-setting results in HEV and EV vehicle sales, we continue to see incredible demand for our electrified and ICE products."

January Total Sales Summary

Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Hyundai 54,503 47,543 +15 % 54,503 47,543 +15 %

January Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Vehicles Available to "Add to Cart" on Amazon Autos: Car buyers around the U.S. can browse, order and finance any new Hyundai vehicle through a participating Hyundai dealer directly on Amazon Autos, and schedule a pickup from the dealer.

Car buyers around the U.S. can browse, order and finance any new Hyundai vehicle through a participating Hyundai dealer directly on Amazon Autos, and schedule a pickup from the dealer. Hyundai and Genesis Issue Southern California Wildfire Relief Program: In response to the devastating wildfires affecting Southern California, Hyundai and Genesis Motor America launched a comprehensive wildfire relief program to provide immediate humanitarian aid and financial assistance to those impacted. This initiative included targeted support for current Hyundai and Genesis owners, prospective customers, and community relief efforts.

In response to the devastating wildfires affecting Southern California, Hyundai and Genesis Motor America launched a comprehensive wildfire relief program to provide immediate humanitarian aid and financial assistance to those impacted. This initiative included targeted support for current Hyundai and Genesis owners, prospective customers, and community relief efforts. Hyundai Highlights Safety on "The Road" During Championship Game Weekend: Hyundai launched a new national marketing campaign that aired during professional football's conference championship games on Jan. 26. The advertisement titled, "The Road" shows the many hazards of everyday driving and how Hyundai's industry-leading and award-winning safety and technology features help ensure drivers arrive safely.

Hyundai launched a new national marketing campaign that aired during professional football's conference championship games on Jan. 26. The advertisement titled, "The Road" shows the many hazards of everyday driving and how Hyundai's industry-leading and award-winning safety and technology features help ensure drivers arrive safely. Hyundai Earns Four Awards from U.S. News & World Report: Four Hyundai vehicles were selected for U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Cars for the Money awards . The Hyundai Tucson retained its Best Compact SUV for the Money crown in the annual awards, and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid claimed the publication's Best Hybrid Car for the Money title for a fourth time. The Hyundai Kona Electric and the Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid models are first-time winners, earning Best Electric SUV for the Money and Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money laurels, respectively.

Four Hyundai vehicles were selected for U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Cars for the Money awards The Hyundai Tucson retained its Best Compact SUV for the Money crown in the annual awards, and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid claimed the publication's Best Hybrid Car for the Money title for a fourth time. The Hyundai Kona Electric and the Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid models are first-time winners, earning Best Electric SUV for the Money and Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money laurels, respectively. Hyundai Wins Nine 2025 Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards: Hyundai received nine Editors' Choice Awards from the automotive experts at Car and Driver, demonstrating excellence across its entire vehicle lineup.

Hyundai received nine Editors' Choice Awards from the automotive experts at Car and Driver, demonstrating excellence across its entire vehicle lineup. 2025 Santa Cruz XRT Named Pickup of the Year in the Latin Flavor Cars of the Year 2025 Awards: The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT has been named Pickup of the Year in the Latin Flavor: Cars of the Year 2025 awards.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT has been named Pickup of the Year in the Latin Flavor: Cars of the Year 2025 awards. IONIQ 5 N Named Motor Authority's Best Car to Buy 2025: Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 N SUV has been named Motor Authority's Best Car to Buy 2025. The driving enthusiasts at Motor Authority selected IONIQ 5 N as the winner from all new or redesigned luxury and performance vehicles made available to their testing staff.

Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 N SUV has been named Motor Authority's Best Car to Buy 2025. The driving enthusiasts at Motor Authority selected IONIQ 5 N as the winner from all new or redesigned luxury and performance vehicles made available to their testing staff. Santa Fe Hybrid Named The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2025: Hyundai's Santa Fe Hybrid SUV has been awarded The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2025. The Car Connection's expert editors chose the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid from a crowded field of new or fully redesigned contenders.

Hyundai's Santa Fe Hybrid SUV has been awarded The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2025. The Car Connection's expert editors chose the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid from a crowded field of new or fully redesigned contenders. Claudia Márquez Named Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor America: Hyundai announced that Claudia Márquez has been appointed chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor America. Márquez will lead Hyundai's U.S. business operations in her new role and direct the company's customer-focused growth strategies.

Hyundai announced that Claudia Márquez has been appointed chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor America. Márquez will lead Hyundai's U.S. business operations in her new role and direct the company's customer-focused growth strategies. Hyundai Announces 2025 IMSA Racing Program: Hyundai Motor America is set to field seven Hyundai Elantra N TCR entries in the 2025 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) season in pursuit of a sixth-consecutive Manufacturers' Championship title.

Hyundai Motor America is set to field seven Hyundai Elantra N TCR entries in the 2025 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) season in pursuit of a sixth-consecutive Manufacturers' Championship title. 2025 IONIQ 5 Offers Customers Complimentary ChargePoint Charger or $400 Charging Credit: Hyundai announced the expansion of complimentary home charger and charging credit offers to the entire 2025 IONIQ 5 lineup. Customers who purchase or lease any new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 model are eligible for of a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger or a $400 charging credit.

Model Total Sales Vehicles Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Elantra 8,866 6,900 +28 % 8,866 6,900 +28 % Ioniq 5 2,250 1,465 +54 % 2,250 1,465 +54 % Ioniq 6 871 760 +15 % 871 760 +15 % Kona 4,365 6,577 -34 % 4,365 6,577 -34 % Nexo 0 23 0 % 0 23 0 % Palisade 6,687 7,638 -12 % 6,687 7,638 -12 % Santa Cruz 1,786 2,487 -28 % 1,786 2,487 -28 % Santa Fe 8,296 6,021 +38 % 8,296 6,021 +38 % Sonata 4,757 3,121 +52 % 4,757 3,121 +52 % Tucson 15,025 11,116 +35 % 15,025 11,116 +35 % Venue 1,600 1,435 +11 % 1,600 1,435 +11 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

