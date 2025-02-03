Baker Hughes Secures Major Chemicals Award from ExxonMobil Guyana for FPSOs

Baker Hughes to supply production chemicals for Errea Wittu and Jaguar FPSOs

Offshore developments feature combined 500,000 barrels per day capacity

FLORENCE, Italy, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday a significant award from ExxonMobil Guyana to provide specialty chemicals and related services for its Uaru and Whiptail offshore greenfield developments in Guyana's prolific Stabroek Block. The announcement was made during Baker Hughes' 25th Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.

The multi-year contract includes all topsides, subsea, water injection and utility chemicals for the Errea Wittu and Jaguar floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, which are currently under development, and are targeted to begin production in 2026 and 2027 respectively. Baker Hughes has extensive experience in Guyana and has established local supply chains to create a reliable and efficient source of chemicals to address the unique needs of these developments.

"ExxonMobil Guyana and Baker Hughes share a long history of supporting Guyana's energy sector, and we look forward to working together to write its next chapter," said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. "Our experience operating across the country's energy supply chain and unmatched expertise in oilfield and industrial chemicals make Baker Hughes uniquely suited to support complex FPSO operations such as these."

Uaru and Whiptail mark ExxonMobil Guyana's fifth and sixth projects in the country. The two developments will include up to 20 drill centers and 92 production and injection wells. Each FPSO will have a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, bringing the country's total daily production capacity to approximately 1.3 million barrels.

Baker Hughes has a strong history of localization in Guyana and in 2022, celebrated the opening of a multimodal supercenter in Georgetown. The company also provides a variety of services and equipment to operators in the country, including turbomachinery for ExxonMobil Guyana's FPSO fleet and production chemicals for the Liza Unity vessel.



