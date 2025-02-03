Open-Ended Fund Gives Individual Investors in Europe and Asia Access to Ares' Leading European Direct Lending Strategy

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that its Ares European Strategic Income Fund ("AESIF"), an open-ended direct lending fund providing individual investors in Europe and Asia with access to Ares' European direct lending strategy, exceeded €2.2 billion in total assets in its first full year, supported by capital raised primarily through the wealth channel. AESIF, first available to individual investors in 2024, is the inaugural offering in the Europe and Asia regions through the Ares Wealth Management Solutions ("AWMS") platform.

AESIF is designed to deliver a diversified portfolio largely comprising directly originated, senior secured floating rate loans to businesses in Western Europe. As of December 31, 2024, AESIF has been invested in over 230 portfolio companies across a range of sectors. AESIF is intended to offer individual investors a core income solution with downside protection and stable yields in a format that features lower investment minimums relative to traditional alternative investment products.

"We are proud to see significant interest from the wealth channel in our European Direct Lending strategy, which we have delivered to institutional investors since 2007," said Daniel Sinclair, Partner in European Direct Lending, and Andrea Fernandez, Head of Product Management and Investor Relations for European Credit and Corporate Secondaries at Ares. "AESIF enables individual investors to benefit from the strength of the Ares European platform, including our scale, local origination network, execution experience and portfolio management capabilities as we seek to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. As European private credit continues to gain greater visibility and penetration, we believe we are well-positioned to build on our track record of disciplined capital deployment in quality investments to support borrowers' long-term objectives."

"This milestone is a testament to the strong demand we have seen as individual investors across Europe and Asia seek to increase their exposure to alternative investment strategies," said Mark Serocold, Partner and EMEA Head of Wealth Management Solutions. "By providing these investors access to Ares' European direct lending strategy, AESIF can provide a source of durable income, compelling yield generation potential, and flexibility in a semi-liquid format. We look forward to further expanding our private markets offering for individual investors in EMEA and appreciate the continued support of our global Wealth Management Solutions team and distribution partners."

Since the launch of AWMS in 2021, Ares has remained focused on scaling its wealth platform to deliver private markets access and education to financial advisors and their clients. With a growing team of approximately 150 professionals located in offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, AWMS represents one of the most resourced wealth distribution and client service platforms in the alternatives industry today.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $464 billion of assets under management with operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

About Ares Wealth Management Solutions

As a global brand of Ares Management Corporation, Ares Wealth Management Solutions oversees the product development, distribution, marketing and client management activities of investment offerings for the global wealth management channel. AWMS' mission is to provide advisors and their clients access to innovative, solutions-oriented investment opportunities across Ares' platform of industry leading primary and secondary strategies across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. Through its range of institutional and retail structures, coupled with excellent client service and educational resources, AWMS helps investors diversify their portfolios with private market solutions that seek to deliver consistent, long-term growth. For more information, please visit www.areswms.com.

Disclaimers

Interests in AESIF have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the applicable securities laws of any United States state or any non-United States jurisdiction. The interest in the AESIF may not be offered, sold or delivered directly or indirectly in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any "U.S. Person" except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state laws. As such, any "U.S. Person" may not receive and should not act or rely on this Press Release or any other materials related to AESIF.

The information contained in this Press Release is being made available solely for information purposes. This is not an offering of securities for sale in any jurisdiction. Any indication of interest from prospective investors involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Any potential investors are urged to carefully read the applicable Prospectus and other materials in their entirety before making any investment decisions.

Any potential investors should conduct their own investigations and analysis of Ares, AESIF and the information set forth in the applicable Prospectus and other materials. Nothing in this Press Release or the other applicable materials should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any securities or as legal, accounting or tax advice. Before making any decision to invest in AESIF, potential investors should carefully review information relating to Ares and AESIF and consult with their own legal, accounting, tax and other advisors when considering the merits of any investment.

There can be no assurance that AESIF will meet its investment objectives or otherwise be able to successfully carry out its investment program. There can be no assurance that an investor will receive a return on its capital, and therefore, an investor should only invest in AESIF if such investor is able to withstand a total loss of its investment. Diversification does not assure profit or protect against market loss.

