ISG Provider Lens report says organizations seek providers with specialized skills to manage sophisticated multicloud infrastructures

Enterprises in Germany are increasingly deploying workloads on two or more public cloud platforms at once, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Germany finds at least one-third of German organizations are actively deploying workloads and data on one public cloud platform, and a growing number are using as many as four. Enterprises are seeking external service providers that can help manage their sophisticated multicloud infrastructures.

"Multicloud is now the standard configuration for enterprise workloads, and is increasingly the starting point for business innovations," said Matthias Paletta, director and technology modernization solution lead, ISG Research. "Multicloud enables businesses to access advanced technologies such as generative AI and machine learning without extensive upfront investments in infrastructure."

Consulting and transformation service providers are helping these enterprises realize the benefits of their long-term modernization efforts more quickly, according to the report. These providers offer advanced workload assessments, transformation roadmaps, workload migration guidance, legacy application rearchitecture, automation integration, standards compliance and optimized cloud governance.

Local and regional cloud consulting and transformation services are on the rise throughout Germany, ISG says. Midsize providers tend to be more customer-focused, offering innovative proprietary and third-party solutions that automate many transformation tasks. Their ability to "lift-and-shift" existing workloads is often the best match for small- and mid-sized enterprise clients, while larger enterprise clients tend to host their workloads on cloud-native applications architected for public cloud platforms.

"Growth in the German public cloud market is centered around larger customers using multiple hyperscalers," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Providers that are leading in this market offer a full range of services that enhance operational efficiency, optimize the customer experience and resource consumption, and drive down costs."

Companies are looking to providers for specialized talent and technological expertise to bridge skill gaps, the report says. FinOps practices are helping German businesses manage and optimize cloud expenditure effectively, and the use of sophisticated AIOps solutions is rising, as organizations look to leverage AI and ML to enhance operational efficiencies and automate processes.

The report also explores other trends, including how midmarket consultants help their clients address the growing number of environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements and the trend towards embedding ethical and security guardrails while implementing GenAI.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 97 providers across eight quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services Midmarket, Managed Services Large Accounts, Managed Services Midmarket, FinOps Services and Cloud Optimization, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, SAP HANA Infrastructure Services and Secure Enterprise Filesharing Services.

The report names Accenture, Arvato Systems, CANCOM, Capgemini, HCLTech and Microsoft as Leaders in three quadrants each. AWS, Claranet, Deutsche Telekom GK, Eviden (Atos Group), Google, Infosys, Kyndryl, NTT DATA, Rackspace Technology, TCS, T-Systems and Wipro are named Leaders in two quadrants each. All for One Group, Axians, Box, Brainloop, DATAGROUP, DRACOON, Dropbox, FTAPI, IBM, idgard (Uniscon), IONOS, noris network, plusserver, Reply, Skaylink and Syntax are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cognizant, DATAGROUP, Skaylink, STACKIT, Syntax and TeamDrive are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among multi public cloud services providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

