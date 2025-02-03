Winston Strawn LLP announced today that Adam Howard has joined the firm's Transactions Department in London as a partner and co-chair of the UK Capital Markets and Public Company Transactions Practice.

Adam focuses his practice on capital markets and complex cross-border transactions involving public companies. He advises international bidders, listed targets, significant shareholders, and financial advisors on high-profile public M&A transactions and represents issuers, underwriters, and controlling shareholders in connection with a broad range of capital markets transactions.

Adam regularly counsels listed companies and special committees on corporate and governance-related matters, including in connection with shareholder activism, transformational transactions, and crisis situations.

"Winston's London team has a reputation for advising on some of the most complex cross-border transactions in the UK and Europe," said Adam. "London is a hub for cross-border M&A and capital markets transactions and Winston is firmly committed to growing a diverse team of experienced lawyers in London. I am impressed by the firm's collaborative, entrepreneurial, and values-driven culture and its commitment to both its people and client service. This is an exciting opportunity to better serve my clients, to work on a broader range of transactions, and to be a part of the successful growth of the London office."

"Adam is an outstanding lawyer and exemplifies the top talent we continue to attract as we grow our team of experienced and highly regarded lawyers in London," said Nicholas Usher, London Office Managing Partner.

Adam is regularly named an Equity Capital Markets Rising Star by The Legal 500 UK, including in its 2024 edition, and was previously honored by Financial News as one of its 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in Legal Services. Additionally, Adam was ranked as one of MergerLinks' Rising Stars of lawyers most active on UK public M&A transactions, and he has received the M&A Advisor's European Emerging Leaders Award.

"While IPOs have been on the decline in London and globally, M&A activity in 2024 was stronger than expected and this year is anticipated to be even busier. Adam's experience advising on complex cross-border transactions across multiple sectors will be valuable as we continue to grow Winston's London office to serve our clients globally," said Peter Crowther, International Managing Partner.

Winston Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

