Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

03.02.2025 10:18 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 3 February 2025

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 January 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, and 21,384,758 shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 44,996,356 as at 31 January 2025.

The above figure (44,996,356) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


