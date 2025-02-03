Postbiotics Inc. Named Finalist in Puratos Innovation Challenge at Future Food-Tech 2025

Gut-Brain Longevity Health Company bringing Patented Postbiotic for Functional Foods

Postbiotics, Inc., a longevity product innovator focused on the gut's link to healthy aging, announces its selection as a finalist in the Puratos Gut Health Innovation Challenge, held in partnership with Future Food-Tech 2025, March 13-14 in San Francisco. This recognition underscores the company's groundbreaking achievements in postbiotic solutions for gut health and its commitment to longevity, health and nutrition. Representing Postbiotics Inc. will be Doug Lynch, Co-founding Partner and Chief Commercial Officer, a seasoned expert in natural product development and functional ingredients.

Postbiotics Inc. has developed a shelf-stable postbiotic that asserts a normal gut lining, contributing to a healthier gut and brain. PoZibio® is a patent-protected composition of heat-treated Lactobacillus paracasei (Patent Number US 11,622,981 B2). Discovered by researchers at Wake Forest University, PoZibio® is suitable for use in foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements thanks to its low daily dose, heat stability, and neutral taste profile.

"Being selected is a tremendous honor, and validation of our science, and we thank Puratos and the FFT2025, for the opportunity to stand with the other worthy finalists," said Doug Lynch, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer of Postbiotics Inc. "PoZibio®, is highly suitable for inclusion in baked goods and other foods where processing is unfriendly to probiotics. We invite food scientists and investors alike, to meet with us at Future Food Tech, to learn more about how Postbiotics, Inc. is changing the health landscape."

About Postbiotics, Inc.

Postbiotics, Inc., (https://pbi.health) a commercial-ready ingredient and clinical nutrition-based company, develops products that optimize the connections between gut, brain, healthy aging, and longevity. PBI develops patented, well-researched, non-prescription therapeutics, delivering functional, formulary and sensory benefits made possible by postbiotics, heat-treated probiotics and their metabolites. PBI's lead product is PoZibio®, a heat-stable ingredient that targets age-related complications due to Leaky Gut Syndrome (LGS) by supporting the mucous layer of the gut lining. PBI has a robust pipeline supporting a longevity, digestion, brain functionality, neuroprotection, optimized mitochondrial function, and strengthened immunity. For more information, contact info@pbihealth.com.

