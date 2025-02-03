DJ Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Total Voting Rights 03-Feb-2025 / 09:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 February 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 31 January 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 150,595,771 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share. As at 31 January 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 150,595,771 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0203 757 1912 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 374424 EQS News ID: 2079885 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

