BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The euro fell to nearly a 1-month low of 0.8312 against the pound and nearly a 3-week low of 0.9362 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 0.8359 and 0.9437, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro slipped to a 3-week low of 1.0212 and nearly a 2-month low of 158.94 from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0362 and 160.80, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.82 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc, 1.01 against the greenback and 156.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX