WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices slipped on Monday after breaking record levels above $2800 per ounce amid economic uncertainty.Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $2,795.15 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $2,831.46.Gold prices are coming under pressure from a surge in the dollar index and higher yields on two-year Treasuries following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of trade tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico.Bullion is also seeing some profit booking after a strong run-up over the past week in anticipation of Trump's tariffs.Analysts say that Trump's tariff hikes and possible retaliatory measures by the U.S.'s main trading partners may create unnecessary economic disruption, drive inflation higher and keep interest rates elevated for longer.That means the Federal Reserve will have less impetus to cut interest rates further. This could diminish gold's long-term prospects, despite strong near-term safe haven demand.JPMorgan analysts have maintained their bullish view on gold in the medium-term, stating that risk aversion in broader markets could still drive investors into the yellow metal.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX