Montag, 03.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Robotik-Revolution, von der Forscher sagen, sie wird den gesamten US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellen
03.02.2025 11:00 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

3 February 2025

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that, as at 31 January 2025, its capital consists of 750,695,015 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 149,635,862 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 601,059,153.

The above figure of 601,059,153 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505


