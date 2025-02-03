BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.2249 against the pound and a 6-day high of 155.89 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.2390 and 155.18, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 3-week highs of 1.0212 and 0.9197 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0362 and 0.9107, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.21 against the pound, 159.00 against the yen, 1.01 against the euro and 0.93 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX