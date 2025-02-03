Anzeige
Probi AB: Delisting of Probi

Finanznachrichten News

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Probi AB will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on 12 February 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Johansen, CEO, Probi, Telephone: +46 (0)723 99 48 21, anita.johansen@probi.com


ABOUT PROBI

Probi® is a global biotics solutions company, focused on researching, manufacturing, and delivering biotics for supplements and functional food. Founded on science, and together with customers and research partners, Probi is striving towards a future in which as many people as possible can take control of their gut microbiome - so that they can live better lives for longer. Since its founding in 1991 at Sweden's Lund University, Probi has expanded its operations to more than 40 markets, and holds almost 400 patents globally. Probi had sales of 628 MSEK in 2023. Probi's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap, and there were around 3,400 shareholders on December 31, 2023.


