PR Newswire
03.02.2025 11:54 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 3 February 2025

Name of applicant:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General Purpose block listing

Period of return:

From:

1 August 2024

To:

31 January 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each

Name of contact:

Mr G Venables

Telephone number of contact:

02036493432

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



© 2025 PR Newswire
