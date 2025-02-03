BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 3 February 2025

Name of applicant: BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc Name of scheme: General Purpose block listing Period of return: From: 1 August 2024 To: 31 January 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each

Name of contact: Mr G Venables Telephone number of contact: 02036493432

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31