WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has urged Panama to make 'immediate changes' to the 'influence and control' of China over the Panama Canal, failing which, it would take measures to protect its rights under a longstanding treaty between the two countries on the neutrality and operation of the canal.This warning was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he met with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha in Panama City on Sunday.Rubio informed them of President Donald Trump's decision that the current position of influence and control of the Chinese Government over the Panama Canal area is a threat to the canal and represents a violation of the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal.'Secretary Rubio made clear that this status quo is unacceptable and that absent immediate changes, it would require the United States to take measures necessary to protect its rights under the Treaty,' State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement issued after the leaders' meeting.Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to end the hemisphere's illegal migration crisis and thanked President Mulino for his support of a joint repatriation program, which has reduced illegal migration through the Darien Gap. He underscored the desire for an improved investment climate and ensuring a level playing field for fair competition by U.S. firms.'I think this visit opens the door to build new relations . and try to increase as much as possible US investments in Panama,' Mulino told reporters.Later in the day, Trump repeated his threat to 'take back' the Panama Canal, and warned of 'powerful action.'China is running the Panama Canal that was not given to China, that was given to Panama foolishly, but they violated the agreement, and we're going to take it back, or something very powerful is going to happen,' he told reporters.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX