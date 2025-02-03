Anzeige
03.02.2025
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Strategic Equity Capital PLC ("the Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 3 February 2025

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, at 31 January 2025 the total number of Ordinary shares of 10p of the Company in issue is 46,198,800.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company also holds 17,330,406 shares in Treasury.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


