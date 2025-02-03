BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has warned of imposing tariff hike on customs duty on products imposed from the European Union and U.K.Responding to reporters' questions, Trump said Sunday, 'It might happen with that, but it will definitely happen with the European Union. I can tell you that, because they've really taken advantage of I said, you know, we have over $300 billion deficit.''They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products. They take almost nothing, and we take everything from the millions of cars, tremendous amounts of food and farm products. So the UK is way out of line, and we'll see the UK, but European Union is really out of line'.'UK is out of line. But I'm sure that one, I think that one, can be worked out, Prime Minister Starmer has been very nice. We've had a couple of meetings, we've had numerous phone calls, we're getting along very well, and we'll see whether or not we can balance out our budget with the European Union'.'It's $350 billion deficit, so obviously, something's going to take place there.'Asked when is he planning to impose new EU tariffs, Trump replied: 'I wouldn't say there's a timeline, but it's going to be pretty soon.'The European Union said it will retaliate 'firmly' to the proposed U.S. import duty hike on the bloc. 'The EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods. There is a lot at stake,' a spokesperson for the commission said.European and Asian stock markets reacted negatively to Trump's announcement. Markets in Asia slid sharply during Monday's trading, while trading on European stock markets dropped shortly after opening. Share value of Automotive sector was the worst affected.The warning comes close on the heels of Trump imposing 25 percent import tax on Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent on Chinese goods. The change in tariffs will come into force Tuesday.The U.S. trade with these countries is worth about $1.6 trillion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX