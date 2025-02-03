iFabric Corp. Announces Fifth Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth

iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), a leading provider of innovative functional-fabrics, value-added specialty apparel, and surface-treatment technologies, is pleased to announce its fifth consecutive year of revenue growth, with the last two years each reflecting strong, double-digit increases.

Full-year 2024 was another record-setting year, with revenues of greater than $27 million. While up by 20% over the prior 12-months, full-year 2024 revenues were under $1 million below management's targeted range due to the strike at the Port of Vancouver, which impacted fourth quarter deliveries. Even with the Port strike, Q4 2024 revenue was the largest single-quarter performance in iFabric's history, and all delayed products will be shipped in Q1 of 2025.

As a profitable and growing firm, iFabric continues to broaden its market footprint, and its forward-looking strategy remains focused on developing cutting-edge apparel solutions and enhancing its product lines. The upcoming year of 2025 is expected to be another period of robust growth, as iFabric's new product initiatives, combined with its solid core programs, position the company to achieve continued revenue and profit gains in 2025.

"We are extremely proud of our consistent track record of growth, and our results underscore the strength of our team and the trust our customers place in us," said Hylton Karon, CEO of iFabric Corp. "As we head into 2025, we are confident that our ever-increasing momentum will carry us forward, particularly as we expand our product portfolio and reach new markets. With strong operational execution we're positioned for another record year," concluded Mr. Karon.

About iFabric Corp:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of innovative products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

