BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 31 January 2025 were:

226.23p Capital only

226.70p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 74,498 ordinary shares on 31st January 2025, the Company has 69,344,549 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 31,016,756 shares which are held in Treasury.