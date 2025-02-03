WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $216.15 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $194.52 million, or $2.32 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $954.29 million from $901.60 million last year.IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $216.15 Mln. vs. $194.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue: $954.29 Mln vs. $901.60 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX