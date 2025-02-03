Whalen Global Advisors LLC: WGA Releases Bank Top Index Q1 2025

Strong Market Returns Boost Financials

Whalen Global Advisors has released the WGA Bank Top Indices for Q1 2025. The Indices track and feature the top 10, 25 and 50 publicly traded banks in the US based upon five test factors, including market capitalization, short-term market performance, equity returns, operating efficiency and book value. The constituents of the WGA Bank Top 10 Index in Q1 2025 feature some of the best performing US financial institutions and include the following banks:

Whalen Global Advisors LLC

WGA logo

Issuer (Symbol) Total Score Rank Discover Financial Services (DFS) 489 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 478 2 Synchrony Financial (SYF) 464 3 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 442 4 The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 426 5 American Express Company (AXP) 416 6 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 399 7 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 388 8 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 386 9 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 386 10

The constituents of the WGA Bank Indices are selected using WGA's proprietary measures of bank financial performance. Each bank essentially votes for itself in a census based upon the institution's market returns and fundamental financial performance. The maximum possible score for each bank subject in Q1 2025 was 520.

"The banking industry saw double-digit market returns over the past year, but consistent financial performance is also important to long-term investors," WGA Chairman Christopher Whalen notes. "With the WGA Bank Top indices, we have married market returns with fundamental financial performance to give investors the opportunity to focus on the best banks overall."

Unlike traditional price-weighted indices which are biased entirely toward larger stocks, the WGA Indices employ a pure constituent weighting system to ensure that the highest scoring banks have the greatest impact on the Indices regardless of size. As a result, the WGA Bank Top indices offer investors a broader view of the banking industry that is not correlated to price-weighted indices and strategies. The index agent for the WGA Bank Top Indices is Thematic.

Subscribers to the Annual Service of The Institutional Risk Analyst have access to the index constituents and weightings for each stock. "Our WGA Bank Indices clearly show the superior returns available to investors by focusing on the banks with both strong market and operating performance characteristics," Whalen adds.

About Whalen Global Advisors LLC

Whalen Global Advisors LLC (WGA) is a New York-based consulting, risk analytics and publishing company that focuses on financial institutions and global markets. WGA publishes The Institutional Risk Analyst (ISSN 2692-1812), including commentary on the capital markets, industry reports and company profiles, and the WGA Bank Top Indices. For additional information, please contact us at: info@rcwhalen.com

SOURCE: Whalen Global Advisors LLC

WGA Bank Top 10 Index.png

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire