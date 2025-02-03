The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) says that despite the return of load shedding over the weekend, the nation is still on track to permanently eliminate power outages. South Africa experienced load shedding for the first time in more than 10 months over the weekend. State-owned utility Eskom cut up to 3 GW of capacity under "Stage 3" load shedding from 17:00 on Jan. 31 to 06:00 on Feb. 2. Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane said last week that multiple breakdowns had caused the load shedding, forcing extended repairs and depleting emergency reserves, which then needed ...

